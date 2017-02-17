FILE PHOTO: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning in game three of the World Series at Citi Field in New York City October 30, 2015. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The toxicology report on Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura following his fatal car crash will be released only to his family and attorneys, leaving the Major League Baseball (MLB) club wondering if they are obligated to pay the rest of his contract.

Dominicans authorities told the Kansas City Star on Thursday that the toxicology report is not considered a public document.

“Autopsies are performed by law to any person who has died violently,” Tessie Sanchez, spokeswoman for the Dominican attorney general's office wrote in Spanish in a text message to The Star.

“But it (the report) is only given to the public ministry and to relatives.”

The results following the Jan. 22 accident could determine whether the Royals are obligated to pay the rest of Ventura’s contract, which is valued at $20.25 million.

Last month, Fox Sports reported that Ventura’s contract included a provision that could void payment for failure to perform because of injury or death from driving while intoxicated.

The American League club has declined comment on the specifics of the contract, but if the Royals are required to pay the remainder of it they would be insured for a portion of that amount, The Star said.

Ventura’s estate is likely to receive $450,000 in life insurance, a $1,050,000 accidental-death payment and other pension-related money through MLB's standard benefits package, according to a source familiar with the situation, the newspaper reported.

