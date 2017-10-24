FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shortstop Seager, pitcher McCarthy added to Los Angeles Dodgers' roster
October 24, 2017

Shortstop Seager, pitcher McCarthy added to Los Angeles Dodgers' roster

(The Sports Xchange) - Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy on Tuesday were added to the World Series roster by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Tuesday’s opening game against the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer.

Seager missed the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Chicago Cubs with a back injury. He was injured on a slide in Game Three of the Division Series (NLDS) against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Seager was 3-for-11 in the NLDS and is a .211 (15-for-71) hitter in 19 postseason games. He batted .295 with 22 homers and 77 RBIs in 145 regular-season games.

On Monday, manager Dave Roberts said it was likely Seager would be added to the roster.

“Unless something really unforeseen happens, I don’t see how he won’t be active for us,” Roberts said.

During the NLCS, Charlie Culberson filled in for Seager at shortstop. He may start there when the series shifts to Houston, where Seager can be the designated hitter.

McCarthy was 6-4 with a 3.98 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) during the regular season. He only pitched six innings since July 20 due to a knee injury.

Granderson was 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts in the first two rounds. He batted .161 (18-for-112) with seven homers and 12 RBIs during the regular season after being acquired from the New York Mets in August.

Farmer was the third-string catcher in the first two rounds and went 0-for-4 in five games. He appeared in 20 regular-season games.

The Astros did not make any changes from their roster in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers and Astros begin the best-of-seven World Series with Game One in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

