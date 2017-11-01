FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baseball: Dodgers battle back to defeat Astros 3-1 and force Game Seven
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 4:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Baseball: Dodgers battle back to defeat Astros 3-1 and force Game Seven

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Corey Seager’s sixth inning sacrifice fly helped the Los Angeles Dodgers squeak out a 3-1 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday over the Houston Astros and force a winner-take-all World Series Game Seven on Wednesday.

Oct 31, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers players Joc Pederson (31) , Justin Turner (10) , Yasiel Puig (66) , Charlie Culberson (37) and Corey Seager (5) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seager’s deep fly ball to right field allowed Chase Utley to scamper home for the go-ahead run, igniting the sold-out crowd of 54,128.

Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson hit a solo, 373-foot blast at the bottom of the seventh to provide the home team with an insurance run and reliever Kenley Jansen came in during the eighth innning for a drama-free six out save.

It will be the first ever Game Seven played at Dodger Stadium and will either see the hosts win their first title since 1988 or the Astros bag a first ever in their 55-year history.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ian Ransom

