Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseballâ's color barrier on April 15, 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled a statue on Saturday honoring trailblazer Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African American player.

On the 70th anniversary of Hall of Famer Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier with the Dodgers, all of baseball celebrated the annual Jackie Robinson Day with every player, coach, manager and umpire donning Robinson's No. 42 jersey, which was retired by MLB in 1997.

Ahead of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers held a ceremony to unveil a statue depicting Robinson sliding into home plate.

Robinson's wife Rachel and children Sharon and David were in attendance along with a host of Dodgers legends.

Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15 in 1947. He played 10 seasons in the Majors, all with the Dodgers, winning a World Series in 1955 and earning six consecutive All-Star selections ('49-54), as well as a National League Most Valuable Player Award ('49).

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first appearance on the ballot in 1962, 10 years before his death.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles)