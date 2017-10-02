FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collins resigns as Mets manager, takes front office role
October 2, 2017 / 4:01 AM / in 13 days

Collins resigns as Mets manager, takes front office role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) watches game action against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Mets manager Terry Collins has resigned from his post and will take on a front office role with the team the 68-year-old said after their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Collins’ two-year contract had been due to expire at the end of the season.

He finished his seven seasons leading the Mets with a 551-583 record and guided the team to the 2015 World Series - losing to the Kansas City Royals.

“This has been a tremendous run,” Collins said. “I’ve had a great time. Its been a wonderful experience.”

The Mets finished this season second to last in the National League East with a record of 70-92. They lost their final game to the Phillies 11-0.

“I thought that this was a time for change,” said Mets general manager Sandy Alderson.

“Change is difficult. But it comes with baseball. Terry’s a baseball man. He will be till the day he dies.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

