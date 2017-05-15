FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Highlights of Derek Jeter's career
#Sports News
May 15, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 3 months ago

Factbox: Highlights of Derek Jeter's career

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter stands at his position during a ceremony for the reunion of the 1996 World Series Championship Team prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of highlights achieved by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, whose uniform No. 2 was retired by the Major League Baseball club on Sunday:

* Joined Yankees for brief time in 1995 season at age 21 and won Rookie of the Year honors the next season

* Won Most Valuable Player honors in both the All-Star Game and World Series in 2000

* Named captain of the team in 2003, the 11th Yankees player to hold the position

* Selected to All-Star team 14 times and winner of five Gold Gloves as the league's outstanding defensive shortstop and five Silver Slugger awards as best offensive player at his position

* Won five World Series titles (1996, '98, '99, 2000, '09)

* In 2011 became first Yankee player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone and retired with 3,465 hits, sixth most all-time in Major League Baseball and tops among shortstops

* Retired after his 20th season in 2014 as the Yankees' all-time leader in hits, doubles, games played, stolen bases and at-bats

Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both

