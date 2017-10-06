Highlights of MLB playoff games on Thursday

Oct 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Major League Baseball playoff games on Thursday:

Astros 8, Red Sox 2

Jose Altuve recorded the 10th three-home run game in postseason history as the Houston Astros jumped on Cy Young Award contender Chris Sale for an 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Altuve (3-for-4, three RBIs) became the first player in franchise history to homer three times in a postseason game, doing so twice off Sale (0-1).

The All-Star second baseman followed a solo shot from Alex Bregman with a homer in the first inning before adding a two-out shot off Sale in the fifth and a leadoff blast against reliever Austin Maddox in the seventh.

After clubbing his first two homers to left-center field, Altuve pushed the lead to six runs with his blast to left in the seventh. Houston also got two-run base hits from Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann.

Oct 5, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) celebrates with teammate after being taken from the game during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings for his eighth postseason victory. Sale (0-1) gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings, walking one and striking out six.

Indians 4, Yankees 0

Slideshow (3 Images)

Trevor Bauer pitched 6-2/3 scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, and Jay Bruce had a home run and three RBIs as Cleveland beat New York in Game 1 of their AL Division Series.

Bauer (1-0) did not give up a hit until Aaron Hicks doubled with one out in the sixth inning. The only other hit against Bauer was a single by Starlin Castro with two outs in the seventh.

Bauer, who was a surprise choice by Indians manager Terry Francona to start Game 1 ahead of ace Corey Kluber, threw 98 pitches, striking out eight with one walk.

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who led the American League with 52 home runs, was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Sonny Gray (0-1) pitched 3-1/3 innings, giving up three runs and three hits with two strikeouts and four walks.