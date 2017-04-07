Major League Baseball roundup

Aug 30, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard (6) celebrates his two run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The Nationals defeated the Phillies, 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(The Sports Xchange) - The Atlanta Braves signed former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard to a minor league contract, the team announced Thursday.

The Braves said Howard will report to extended spring training next week at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., before likely joining Triple-A Gwinnett.

Howard spent 13 seasons with the Phillies before the club used a $10 million buyout on his contract in the offseason. The 37-year-old shared the team lead in homers with 25 last season, but also batted a career-worst .196.

His 382 homers rank second on the Phillies' all-time list, behind Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.

--

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will be placed on the bereavement list and miss Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski announced the roster move after Thursday's scheduled game against the Pirates at Fenway Park was called due to rain.

To fill Bogaerts' spot on the roster, the Red Sox promoted infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

--

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton left the game after being struck in the helmet by a pitch during Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Broxton was facing Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela in the second inning when a 92 mph fastball ran high and struck the protective flap on Broxton's helmet, sending him to the ground.

Broxton appeared to suffer a bloody nose and was able to walk off the field with a towel held to his face.

--

Cincinnati Reds player development director Jeff Graupe said it was "alarming" that suspended pitching prospect Ian Kahaloa apparently was snorting a white substance in an online video.

The Snapchat video became public last month of Kahaloa, who was one of eight players suspended Tuesday by Major League Baseball's minor league drug program. The 19 year old received a 50-game ban for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Kahaloa's agent told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Kahaloa is currently in a drug treatment program.

--

The New York Yankees announced that pitching prospect James Kaprielian was placed on the minor league disabled list due to right elbow pain and will be sent for more tests.

Kaprielian, 23, was New York's first-round pick in 2015 out of UCLA and has experienced injury problems in his brief pro career. Last year, he strained his right flexor tendon after three starts with Single-A Tampa and missed the rest of the season.