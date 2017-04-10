Major League Baseball roundup

Apr 5, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) reacts after a walk-off home run by catcher Sandy Leon (3) not pictured during the twelfth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon, who was reported missing Sunday, was found Monday morning.

The Woodstock (Ga.) Police Department issued a statement Monday that the 58-year-old Nixon "has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media."

Nixon left his home for a scheduled golf tee time at 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said in a statement. Nixon, who has battled addiction, did not show up at the golf course.

Woodstock Police posted to Twitter on Sunday asking for the public to assist in the search for Nixon. A 17-year veteran, Nixon was a feared speedster on the bases during his playing career in which he helped key a revival of the Braves with 72 stolen bases in 1991. He had 620 career steals.

- - -

David Price threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, at Detroit's Comerica Park in his first bullpen session since being shut down Feb. 28 by the Boston Red Sox.

Price said he was optimistic the session was a step in the right direction but cautioned the team would need to wait 24 hours to know for certain. If Price experiences no pain or tenderness in his left elbow, the Red Sox would deem the workout a positive.

"It's kind of like spring training all over again," Price said.

Price was scheduled to throw and the next step in his strength-building program will be determined this week. Price reported no pain or setbacks Monday. Initial projections for Price to return put him back on the mound in May, but the Red Sox are taking their time with the $217 million left-hander.

- - -

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Turner could miss only eight games with off days factored into the equation and manager Dusty Baker said Turner should be ready to play in a matter of days.

- - -

The Boston Red Sox placed center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the disabled list, one day after he was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his right knee.

Bradley sustained the injury after losing his footing while rounding the bases in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

- - -

The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list.

Rosenthal, 26, was dealing with a right lat strain suffered during spring training.

Right-hander Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Sunday's game to make room for Rosenthal on the 25-man active roster.

- - -

A bad weekend on the mound resulted in a trip to the minors for Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Bruce Rondon.

Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo and replaced on the 25-man roster by reliever Joe Jimenez before the series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Rondon took the loss Sunday, allowing three earned runs and two walks without getting an out in the eighth inning. He entered the game with the Tigers ahead 4-3.

The outing came on the heels of rough outings the previous two games, which left Rondon's ERA at 40.50.

- - -

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird was out of the starting lineup with continued flu-like symptoms and a slight ankle bruise for the team's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is officially listed as day to day.

Bird sat out Sunday's game, the same day catcher Gary Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained biceps, and also missed a 5-4 loss to the Orioles.