(The Sports Xchange) - The Washington Nationals placed infielder Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Drew suffered the injury while running out a ground ball in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game after his cleat caught in the dirt near the batter's box.

The injury to Drew comes three days after starting shortstop Trea Turner strained his right hamstring in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Cincinnati Reds rookie right-hander Rookie Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm.

Davis was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon during the fifth inning of Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Pirates. Davis, 23, did not return to the mound after surrendering one earned run over four innings in his second career start.

Free agent first baseman James Loney signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Loney will report to extended spring training. He went to spring training with the Texas Rangers but did not make the final roster.

Loney has played 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Rays, Red Sox and Mets.

A career .284 hitter, he batted .265 with nine home runs in 100 games with the Mets last season.