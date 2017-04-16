Major League Baseball roundup

Apr 14, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Toronto Blue Jays have problems with injuries to their pitching staff.

They placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger, and left-hander J.A. Happ left in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against Baltimore with a sore left elbow.

Taking Sanchez's place on the 25-man roster is left-hander Matt Dermody, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Sanchez is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in two starts this season. He has been dealing with a blister since spring training.

Happ threw ball one to Orioles center fielder Adam Jones in the fifth and then was visited at the mound by a trainer and manager John Gibbons. After a short meeting, Happ walked from the mound and was replaced by right-hander Joe Biagini.

- - -

The Baltimore Orioles placed closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.

The left-hander has five saves this season, including two in the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays that ends Sunday.

Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk after he had been optioned there Saturday to make room for right-hander for Alec Asher, who started Saturday against the Blue Jays.

- - -

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Jarrett Parker on the disabled list a day after he broke his right collarbone crashing into the fence while catching a fly ball.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Parker likely will be out for about eight weeks after undergoing a surgical procedure this week.

The Giants recalled left-hander Steven Okert from the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats to take Parker's place on the active roster.

- - -

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning with a left hamstring cramp and is considered day-to-day.

Ramirez pulled up limping after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead, two-run single. He was helped back to the dugout by manager John Farrell and was replaced by Steve Selsky.