Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Toronto Blue Jays have problems with injuries to their pitching staff.
They placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger, and left-hander J.A. Happ left in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against Baltimore with a sore left elbow.
Taking Sanchez's place on the 25-man roster is left-hander Matt Dermody, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
Sanchez is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in two starts this season. He has been dealing with a blister since spring training.
Happ threw ball one to Orioles center fielder Adam Jones in the fifth and then was visited at the mound by a trainer and manager John Gibbons. After a short meeting, Happ walked from the mound and was replaced by right-hander Joe Biagini.
The Baltimore Orioles placed closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The left-hander has five saves this season, including two in the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays that ends Sunday.
Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk after he had been optioned there Saturday to make room for right-hander for Alec Asher, who started Saturday against the Blue Jays.
The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Jarrett Parker on the disabled list a day after he broke his right collarbone crashing into the fence while catching a fly ball.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Parker likely will be out for about eight weeks after undergoing a surgical procedure this week.
The Giants recalled left-hander Steven Okert from the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats to take Parker's place on the active roster.
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning with a left hamstring cramp and is considered day-to-day.
Ramirez pulled up limping after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead, two-run single. He was helped back to the dugout by manager John Farrell and was replaced by Steve Selsky.
