Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Washington Nationals placed center fielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day disabled list because of a left knee strain after he was carried off the field on Friday night, the team announced.

Eaton, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam, sustained the injury in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss to the New York Mets on a play at first base.

The 28-year-old Eaton was hurt after beating out an infield single, when he stepped awkwardly on the bag and collapsed to the ground, grabbing at his left leg.

Eaton was unable to put any weight on his leg and had to be carried off the field by team trainers.

"We're hopeful it's not as serious as it looked," manager Dusty Baker said Saturday.

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox, Eaton went 2-for-5 Friday as Washington's leadoff hitter to boost his batting average to .297.

David Price threw to hitters for the first time in two months on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox left-hander made another step in his rehab progression.

Price faced hitters in two simulated innings at Fenway Park, throwing 30 pitches. He did not report any discomfort in his left elbow, manager John Farrell told reporters.

The 31-year-old Price is scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Monday. Farrell said if the session goes as planned, Price would get back on the mound at Fenway for a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday.

"That's all subject to how he feels physically over the coming days," Farrell said. "We're happy with the progress he's making and we'll continue to take this week by week."

Right fielder Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays left the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning on Saturday after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

Souza went to the ground and was tended to by a trainer after a pitch by Joe Biagini appeared to hit him on the knuckles. X-rays were negative and he was diagnosed with a left hand contusion.

The Oakland Athletics reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the 10-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Wendle, 27, was placed on the DL on March 30 because of a strained right shoulder.

The A's also announced that right-hander Raul Alcantara cleared waivers and was outrighted to Nashville.