Major League Baseball roundup

Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard left his start in the second inning Sunday against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury to his right side.

The Mets' official status update is a "possible lat strain." Syndergaard is heading back to New York City from Washington for an MRI, according to the team.

Syndergaard immediately held up his right arm after throwing a 2-2 pitch to Nationals slugger Bryce Harper. The right-hander gave up five hits and five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings, with two walks, a wild pitch and two strikeouts.

Syndergaard had been scratched from his start Thursday in Atlanta with a "tried arm," according to Mets manager Terry Collins. However, Syndergaard threw a bullpen session Friday and was fine medically for his Sunday start, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said.

Washington center fielder Adam Eaton, acquired for three young pitchers in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in December, has an ACL tear in his left leg and will likely miss the rest of the season, general manager Mike Rizzo said.

Eaton had been used as the leadoff hitter while playing center field. He was injured in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night as he beat out an infield single, as his left leg hit the first base bag at a weird angle. He was carried off the field and had an MRI exam on Saturday.

The left-handed hitter batted .297 (27-for-91) in the first 23 games. He has seven doubles, a .462 slugging percentage, a .393 on-base average, two homers and 13 RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez left his start against the Tampa Bay Rays after one inning Sunday after splitting a nail on his right middle finger.

The setback occurred in his first outing since returning from the disabled list. Sanchez had not pitched since April 15 because of a blister on his the same finger. Part of the nail was removed in a procedure performed April 18.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was scratched from the series finale against the New York Yankees due to a sore right elbow.

Davis was in the original lineup, but the injury was announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch. He was replaced by rookie Trey Mancini, who made his second start at first base.

The Oakland Athletics placed left-hander starter Sean Manaea on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to April 27.

Manaea, 25, was removed from his most recent start on Wednesday after two innings against the Los Angeles Angels.