Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Since a major league record for home runs in a season was set in 2017, it is not surprising that the list of Silver Slugger Award winners announced Thursday included a number of long-ball hitters.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is greeted by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Hank Aaron before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

National League home run champion Giancarlo Stanton (.281 average, 59 homers, 132 RBIs, 1.007 OPS) of the Miami Marlins, and American League home run titlist Aaron Judge (.270, 56, 114, 1.049) of the New York Yankees were among the 18 players on the list.

Don Mattingly will return as manager of the Miami Marlins next season.

Michael Hill, Miami’s president of baseball operations, confirmed that Mattingly will be back for the third season of his four-year contract.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost sustained a broken pelvis after a fall from a tree on his property at his Georgia home.

Yost, 63, had been working on a tree stand used for hunting before he fell over the weekend.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst.

The surgery was performed at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dr. Steven Shin removed a cyst from Canha’s right wrist and expects him to be ready for spring training, the team announced.