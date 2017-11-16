Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer earned his third Cy Young Award by beating out teammate Stephen Strasburg and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the voting announced on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in game three of the 2017 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field.

Scherzer, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers, picked up his second National League honor in a row. The 33-year-old went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and led the NL with 268 strikeouts in 200 2/3 innings.

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber picked up his second American League Cy Young Award from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Kluber, who won his first Cy Young Award in 2014, posted an 18-4 mark with a league-leading 2.25 ERA for the AL Central Division champions in 2017. The 31-year-old right-hander paced the AL in WHIP at 0.869 and struck out 265 batters in 203 2/3 innings over 29 starts.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 30, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said he has yet to speak directly with superstar Giancarlo Stanton in regard to potential trade rumors upon addressing reporters at the general managers meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Jeter also said that it’s not an absolute that Stanton will be wearing another team’s jersey next season.

The Nationals finalized new manager Dave Martinez’s coaching staff, adding Henry Blanco as the bullpen coach.

The Nationals revealed the rest of their staff last week. Blanco joins bench coach Chip Hale, pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, hitting coach Kevin Long, first base coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Bobby Henley and assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon.