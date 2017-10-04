Major League Baseball roundup

Sep 27, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Justin Verlander was not even a member of the Houston Astros five weeks ago, but he will be their starting pitcher in Thursday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox.

Corey Kluber is a good bet to win the American League Cy Young Award this season, but he won’t be the starter in the Cleveland Indians’ first playoff game.

In a somewhat surprising decision, Indians manager Terry Francona announced Tuesday that Trevor Bauer will start for the Indians in Thursday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series against either the New York Yankees or Minnesota Twins.

Kluber will pitch Game 2.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was not listed on the team’s roster for the team’s American League wild-card game against the host New York Yankees.

Sano fouled a ball off his shin in an Aug. 18 game and was sidelined for six weeks. The All-Star slugger returned for the Twins’ final series of the regular season, going 1-for-8 in three contests against the Detroit Tigers.

The Toronto Blue Jays declined their mutual option on outfielder Jose Bautista, making the 36-year-old a free agent.

The move was expected after Bautista batted just .203 and set a franchise record with 170 strikeouts this season. He hit 23 homers and drove in 65 runs while making $18 million.

Derek Jeter was non-committal when asked about the future of slugger Giancarlo Stanton with the Miami Marlins. The former New York Yankees shortstop joined new controlling owner Bruce Sherman in speaking publicly for the first time Tuesday about their group’s $1.2 billion purchase of the Marlins.

Jeter applauded Stanton for his “unbelievable season” after the slugger led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, but was vague regarding the outfielder’s long-term future with the Marlins.

New York Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in his role next season but has been offered another job in the organization.

The St. Louis Cardinals shook up their coaching staff by firing pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs for the second straight season.