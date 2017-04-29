Injured Bumgarner likely out until after All-Star break

(Reuters) - Injured San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his throwing shoulder and is likely to be out until after the All Star break in July, the team said on Friday.
Bumgarner hurt his shoulder in a dirt bike accident last week and has begun rehabs.
The Giants head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner said the left-hander would require about two months of rehab before he resumes throwing a baseball.
A four-time All Star, Bumgarner was off to a slow start this season and is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in his four starts.
Bumgarner, 27, is in the last year of a five-year, $35 million contract extension that he signed in 2012.
