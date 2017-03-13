Tebow collects first hit of spring training

Mar 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow (center) is forced out at second base by Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (right) during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Exchange) - Tim Tebow, a surprise addition to the lineup Monday, got his first hit in a spring training game for the New York Mets, snapping his 0-for-8 streak.

The former NFL quarterback, batting eighth, singled against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein in the Grapefruit League game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets defeated the Marlins 6-4 and Tebow finished the game 1-for-3, striking out once.

Tebow's opposite-field hit came on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.

Playing in left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner also made a diving catch of shallow fly by Justin Bout.

Manager Terry Collins said Friday there were no plans to bring back Tebow after his second start of the spring last week, but the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games.

The 29-year-old Tebow signed a $100,000 minor league contract with the Mets on Sept. 8 after holding a workout in Los Angeles with 46 scouts in attendance.

Tebow had a .194 batting average with the Mets in the Arizona Fall League.