Dodger Turner sidelined with hamstring strain

May 14, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Major League Baseball hitting leader Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced on Friday.

Third baseman Turner has a league-best batting average of .379, with one home run and 17 RBIs, but was injured against the Miami Marlins on Thursday when rounding the bases in the seventh inning.

Turner, 32, had an MRI on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury. "I actually felt worse this morning than I expected, so the MRI results coming back the way they did was a very positive thing," Turner told reporters.

"I think it's too early to tell (how long I will be out). We'll just take it day to day and try to get it 100 percent."