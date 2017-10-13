Cubs edge Nats in Game Five thriller to advance to NLCS

(The Sports Xchange) - Addison Russell had two hits and four RBIs as the Chicago Cubs scored four runs off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 on Thursday in the fifth and deciding game of their National League Division Series.

The Nationals had a chance to tie the game in the eighth, but backup catcher Jose Lobaton, who entered the game for starter Matt Wieters, was picked off first for the last out.

The winning pitcher was Cubs reliever Brian Duesning (1-0), who recorded two outs without giving up a run. Chicago closer Wade Davis allowed one run but got the final seven outs for his third save of the series.

The Cubs advance to play the Dodgers on Saturday in Los Angeles in Game One of the NL Championship Series. Washington has lost in the first round of all four of its playoff showings since 2012.

The game featured 15 walks and three wild pitches.

Russell hit an RBI double in the sixth to give the Cubs an 8-4 lead. The Nationals scored two in the bottom of the sixth as Jayson Werth came home on a wild pitch and Daniel Murphy added an RBI double to make it 8-6.

The Cubs’ Kris Bryant drove in a run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice to make it 9-6. The Nationals challenged that Jon Jay’s slide into Murphy at second amounted to interference, but the call stood.

Oct 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) hits a RBI double in the sixth inning during game five of the 2017 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Michael A. Taylor had an RBI hit in the eighth to make it 9-8.

Taylor also hit a three-run homer in the second inning. He drove in four runs for the second game in a row, as he hit a grand slam in Chicago on Wednesday.

Jay led off the game with a double that stood after a reply challenge. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Anthony Rizzo.

The Nationals scored four in the second inning as Murphy led off with a homer, and later in the inning Taylor hit a three-run shot to left to make it 4-1.

In the third, the Cubs trimmed the lead to 4-3 as Russell drove in a run on a grounder, and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Chicago then scored four runs in the fifth off Washington ace Scherzer, who took over after Matt Albers threw a scoreless fourth.

Russell had a two-run double and scored on a throwing error by Wieters. Scherzer then hit Jay with a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs to make it 7-4.

Washington starter Gio Gonzalez allowed three runs in three innings. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks went four innings and gave up four runs on nine hits.