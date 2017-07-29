Nationals get Kendrick in trade with Phillies

Jul 21, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Howie Kendrick (47) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals acquired outfielder/second baseman Howie Kendrick in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington sent minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills in exchange for the veteran 34-year-old Kendrick.

Kendrick joins a Nationals team that is dominating the National League East and holds a 13 1/2-game advantage in the division.

Kendrick hit .340 with two homers in 39 games for the Phillies this season.