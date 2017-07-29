FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 minutes ago
Nationals get Kendrick in trade with Phillies
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 10 minutes ago

Nationals get Kendrick in trade with Phillies

1 Min Read

Jul 21, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Howie Kendrick (47) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals acquired outfielder/second baseman Howie Kendrick in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington sent minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills in exchange for the veteran 34-year-old Kendrick.

Kendrick joins a Nationals team that is dominating the National League East and holds a 13 1/2-game advantage in the division.

Kendrick hit .340 with two homers in 39 games for the Phillies this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.