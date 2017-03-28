FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trump declines Nationals' invite to throw first pitch
#Sports News
March 28, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 5 months ago

Trump declines Nationals' invite to throw first pitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Greek Independence Day celebration at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2017.Carlos Barria

(The Sports Xchange) - President Donald Trump will not participate in the longstanding tradition of presidents throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Washington Opening Day games due to a scheduling conflict.

Trump, who was inaugurated on Jan. 20, was extended an invitation by the Nationals but declined, a team spokesman told ESPN.

Washington opens its season on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush threw out ceremonial first pitches at Nationals games previously.

William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Senators in 1910. Thirteen presidents in all have thrown out ceremonial first pitches for the Nationals and Senators franchises.

