(The Sports Xchange) - Talented shortstop Trea Turner left Thursday's Washington Nationals game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the ninth with what the team called a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch in his previous at-bat.

Turner, who was 1-for-2 with two steals in the game, was hit by a pitch on his right arm near his wrist in the bottom of the seventh.

The team offered no timetable for Turner's return.

Turner has 35 stolen bases this season to go along with seven homers and 32 RBIs. The Nationals lost the game 5-4.

