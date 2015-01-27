FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Red Sox pitcher Monbouquette dead at 78
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 27, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Former Red Sox pitcher Monbouquette dead at 78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Major League Baseball All Star pitcher Bill Monbouquette has died of leukemia at the age of 78, the Boston Red Sox said on their website.

Monbouquette pitched eight seasons for the Red Sox from 1958-65. He threw a no-hitter in 1962 and is ranked 10th in franchise strikeouts with 969.

The right-hander, who later played for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants before retiring in 1968, had a career 114-112 win-loss record and a 3.68 ERA.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.