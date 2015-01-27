Former Red Sox pitcher Monbouquette dead at 78

(Reuters) - Former Major League Baseball All Star pitcher Bill Monbouquette has died of leukemia at the age of 78, the Boston Red Sox said on their website.

Monbouquette pitched eight seasons for the Red Sox from 1958-65. He threw a no-hitter in 1962 and is ranked 10th in franchise strikeouts with 969.

The right-hander, who later played for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants before retiring in 1968, had a career 114-112 win-loss record and a 3.68 ERA.