Washington pitcher Papelbon attacks team mate Harper

Sep 23, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon (58) walks through the dugout after being ejected form the game for hitting Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) with a pitch during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Baltimore Orioles defeated Washington Nationals 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington pitcher Jonathan Papelbon attacked team mate Bryce Harper in an extraordinary incident during the Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

After All-Star Harper flied out in the eighth inning, he returned to the dugout and started exchanging words with veteran Papelbon.

The verbal spat quickly became heated and then Papelbon went for Harper’s throat with his left hand and slammed him against the wall.

Team mates and manager Matt Williams quickly separated the pair.

“I‘m in the wrong there ... I’ve talked to Bryce and told him how we feel. We’re on the same page now,” Papelbon, a six-time All-Star, told reporters.

Harper, who is regarded as a contender for the National League’s most valuable player, was clearly upset by the incident.

Aug 4, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon (58) throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. The Washington Nationals won 5 - 4. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

“He apologized. Whatever, I really don’t care,” he said.

Manager Williams said the altercation came “out of the blue” and that Papelbon had been suspended.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of testosterone flowing among young men competing,” Williams said.

“This is a family issue and we’ll deal with it that way.”

The fight occurred just one week before the Nationals complete a disappointing season.

They were widely expected to make the playoffs, but have fallen out of playoff contention and have a 79-76 record after losing to the Phillies 12-5 on Sunday.

Papelbon took the loss after giving up five runs in one inning.