FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationals obtain outfielder Hairston from Cubs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Nationals obtain outfielder Hairston from Cubs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals, mounting a drive in the National League East, bolstered their depth by acquiring outfielder Scott Hairston from the Chicago Cubs in a trade for a minor league pitcher, the team said on Monday.

Right-handed hitting Hairston, 33, was batting just .172 but had belted eight home runs with 19 runs batted in over 99 at-bats this season, including a pinch-hit home run in Chicago’s 4-3, 11-inning victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Washington sent Dominican right-hander Ivan Pineyro to the Cubs. Pineyro, 21, was a combined 6-3 with a 3.24 earned run average over stints with Single-A Hagerstown and Potomac this year.

The Nationals (46-42), who were short on right-handed hitters, have won four straight to move within four games of the NL East leading Atlanta Braves.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.