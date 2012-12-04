FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nats bolster pitching staff with deal for Haren
December 4, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Nats bolster pitching staff with deal for Haren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dan Haren delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of an MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals bolstered their already strong pitching rotation by agreeing to a one-year, $13 million contract with right-hander Dan Haren, Major League Baseball’s (MLB) website reported on Tuesday.

Haren, pending a physical, will join a rotation that boasts Stephen Strasburg, Jordan Zimmermann and Gio Gonzalez, effectively replacing Edwin Jackson from a staff that helped the Nats to an MLB-best 98-64 record last season.

Three-time All-Star Haren played the last two-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Haren, 32, missed time because of back and hip injuries but still made 30 starts and won 12 games for Los Angeles last season.

Haren, who has a career 119-97 record, began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2003 before playing three seasons with the Oakland Athletics and two and a half seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
