Yankees win in 14th on Teixeira's double

New York Yankees' Mark Teixeira (25) hits a two-run double against the Washington Nationals during the 14th inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Washington June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Mark Teixeira blasted a two-run double in the 14th inning to give the New York Yankees a 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The win was the eighth consecutive for the American League East leaders and ended a marathon game that went five extra inning.

Teixeira had gone hitless in five trips to the plate before the first baseman doubled a line drive to deep right field to score Jayson Nix, who came on as defensive replacement, and short-stop Derek Jeter, who had both singled.

Washington missed an golden opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the 13th when Roger Bernadina grounded out with Ryan Zimmerman on third base.