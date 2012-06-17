Yankees win in 14th on Teixeira's double

New York Yankees' Mark Teixeira (25) hits a two-run double against the Washington Nationals during the 14th inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Washington June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Mark Teixeira blasted a two-run double in the 14th inning to give the New York Yankees a 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The win was the eighth consecutive for the American League East leaders and ended a marathon game that went five extra innings.

Teixeira had gone hitless in five trips to the plate before the first baseman doubled a line drive to deep right field to score Jayson Nix, who came on as defensive replacement, and short-stop Derek Jeter.

“When you’re fighting like that, scratching and clawing and not really getting anything, when hits are really hard to come by, that win feels really good,” Teixeira told reporters.

Washington wasted a golden opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the 13th when Roger Bernadina grounded out with Ryan Zimmerman on third base.

“We had our chances,” Nationals manager Davey Johnson said. “We just couldn’t seem to deliver.”

New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin (top) tags out Washington Nationals' Tyler Moore (bottom) as he slides into home plate during the eighth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Washington June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Nationals had two men on in the 14th, but both times Yankees reliever Freddy Garcia escaped without giving up a run.

“I love that situation,” said Garcia, who got the win by pitching the final two innings. “I like being in the pressure. I love that.”

Washington had tied the score at 3-3 in the eighth on Ian Desmond’s homer and the team played six more innings before the Yankees broke through.

The Nationals grabbed a 2-0 lead on catcher Jesus Flores’ double in the second with the Yankees getting one run back in the fourth on an error.

They took the lead at 3-2 in the sixth on a ground out and Eric Chavez’s double.

Washington rookie standout Bryce Harper failed to get a hit in seven at bats, striking out five times.