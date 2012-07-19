FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationals hold off Mets in ninth
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2012 / 2:57 AM / 5 years ago

Nationals hold off Mets in ninth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Mets batter David Wright hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of their MLB baseball game in Washington July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals held on in a nervous finish to edge the New York Mets 4-3 on Wednesday and strengthen their hold on the National League East.

Washington entered the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead but final-inning home runs by David Wright and Jason Bay put the Mets in sight of an upset before closer Tyler Clippard steadied to make the final out.

“(Clippard‘s) had a lot of work lately,” Washington manager Davey Johnson told reporters.

“But his velocity is still up there. A couple pretty good hitters looking for a fastball (cheated and) he got bushwhacked.”

The win gave the Nationals (53-36) a 4 ½-game division lead over Atlanta, and an eight-game advantage on the struggling Mets (46-45) who have lost their last six straight.

New York Mets batter Jason Bay hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of their MLB baseball game in Washington July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Nationals scored two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings, while Jordan Zimmerman tossed six scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 2.35 on the season.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“They have the best pitching in the league,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, of the Nationals’ starting rotation. “You’ve just got to continue to try to battle it out.”

Chris Young pitched six solid innings for the Mets, allowing only a two-run home run to Adam LaRoche in the sixth, before Stephen Lombardozzi added a two-RBI double against New York’s bullpen in the seventh.

Bryce Harper had a pair of hits for the home team while David Wright went 3-for-4 in the loss.

Washington played a fourth straight game without infielder Ian Desmond who is suffering from a stomach injury.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in LA; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.