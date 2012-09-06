Nationals put on home run show to rout Cubs

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals blasted six home runs for the second successive game to punish the Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Wednesday and make it an easy outing for Major League-leading pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

The red-hot Nationals put on another home run derby display for their home crowd, as they did in Tuesday’s 11-5 rout of the Cubs, this time led by rookie Bryce Harper who smashed two.

Adam LaRoche, who had two home runs on Tuesday, hit his 28th of the season in the third inning where Washington scored four runs to grab a 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough support for Gonzalez who struck out nine batters in seven innings and cruised to his 18th victory of the season, tying him with the New York Mets’ R.A. Dickey for the most in the majors.

”It was the team’s night,“ Gonzalez told reporters. ”These guys were swinging the bat.

“You look at the way they were going about it. It seems like we are locked in.”

The Nationals (84-52) have the best record in the majors and hold a 7-1/2 game lead in the National League East division, courtesy of a strong pitching rotation though their offense now appears to be catching up at the business end of the season.

“We are really swinging the bat well,” said infielder Danny Espinosa who finished with two hits.

“I don’t think anyone is trying to do too much right now. We are just feeling good. We are having a lot of fun.”