Nationals sign up starting pitcher Fister from Tigers
December 3, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nationals sign up starting pitcher Fister from Tigers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals have landed starting pitcher Doug Fister in a four-player trade with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Washington sent infielder Steve Lombardozzi, relief pitcher Ian Krol and minor league player Robbie Ray in exchange for the experienced right-hander.

The 29-year-old Fister went 14-9 with a 3.67 ERA for the Tigers last season for a team with a deep rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Anibal Sanchez.

He joins a talented Washington starting battery that includes Stephen Strasburg and Jordan Zimmermann, who won 19 games in the 2013 campaign.

The move is the second big-name trade the Tigers have made in the last two weeks after they sent slugger Prince Fielder to Texas in exchange for Ian Kinsler on November 21.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

