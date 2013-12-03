Nationals sign up starting pitcher Fister from Tigers

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals have landed starting pitcher Doug Fister in a four-player trade with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Washington sent infielder Steve Lombardozzi, relief pitcher Ian Krol and minor league player Robbie Ray in exchange for the experienced right-hander.
The 29-year-old Fister went 14-9 with a 3.67 ERA for the Tigers last season for a team with a deep rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Anibal Sanchez.
He joins a talented Washington starting battery that includes Stephen Strasburg and Jordan Zimmermann, who won 19 games in the 2013 campaign.
The move is the second big-name trade the Tigers have made in the last two weeks after they sent slugger Prince Fielder to Texas in exchange for Ian Kinsler on November 21.
