Nationals manager returning for another season
November 10, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Nationals manager returning for another season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Nationals manager Davey Johnson smiles on the field before his team's MLB National League baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Washington manager Davey Johnson has agreed to return for another season with the Nationals, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

The 69-year-old Johnson, the oldest manager in the Majors, steered the young Nationals to a Major-League best 98-64 record and the National League East title before falling in the first round of the playoffs to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Johnson had been under contract to the Nationals for the 2013 and 2014 seasons as a consultant, but the new deal will bring him back to be the skipper for one more season.

A World Series winning manager with the New York Mets in 1986, Johnson has compiled a 1,286-995 mark in 16 big league seasons and has also piloted the Reds, Orioles and Dodgers.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry

