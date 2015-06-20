Scherzer throws no-hitter for Washington Nationals

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer came within one out of a perfect game as he pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning 6-0 at home on Saturday.
Scherzer hit Pittsburgh’s Jose Tabata on the left elbow with the count 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It was the second no-hitter of the major league season. Chris Heston of the San Francisco Giants threw the first against New York Mets on June 9.
