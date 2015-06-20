FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scherzer throws no-hitter for Washington Nationals
June 20, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Scherzer throws no-hitter for Washington Nationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 20, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Nationals Park. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer came within one out of a perfect game as he pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning 6-0 at home on Saturday.

Scherzer hit Pittsburgh’s Jose Tabata on the left elbow with the count 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It was the second no-hitter of the major league season. Chris Heston of the San Francisco Giants threw the first against New York Mets on June 9.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

