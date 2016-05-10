Nats ink seven-year, $175 million deal with Strasburg: report

May 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) scores a run as Chicago Cubs catcher Tim Federowicz (15) makes a late tag during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals have agreed a seven-year deal worth $175 million to keep pitcher Stephen Strasburg with the team, Major League Baseball reported on its website on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who would have been a free agent at the end of the season, has been slowed by injury setbacks dating back to his rookie 2010 campaign when he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Last year he was limited to just 127 innings, his lowest output in four years.

However, at 5-0 and with a 2.36 ERA he is off to the best start of his career this season. For his career Strasburg is 59-37 with a 3.06 ERA.