Washington Nationals manager's vehicle rear-ended during on-air interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Matt Williams, manager of the Washington Nationals baseball team, was being interviewed on air Wednesday when his vehicle was rear-ended by a car that police were chasing.

Williams was driving to Nationals Park in Washington and talking about shortstop Ian Desmond with WJFK radio’s “Sports Junkies” show when he said, “Sorry, guys, I just had an accident.”

“You OK?” one of the radio interviewers asked.

”I’ve got a police officer behind me. This guy’s going to try to escape,“ Williams said. ”The guy’s running.”

”All right, hold on,” the host said. “Did you witness the accident, or you’re in the accident?”

“I just got rear-ended by a guy in a car,” Williams said. “Hold on. This guy’s crashing into people.”

Williams was unhurt. A police spokesman said officers had been chasing a suspect in a stolen car when the vehicle got a flat tire, sending it colliding into several cars.

A male suspect was in custody, the spokesman said.

The Nationals, with a record of 18-15, are ranked third in the National League East and face the 19-15 Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Nationals Park.