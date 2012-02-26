Zimmerman agrees to $100 million deal: report

Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman loosens up before a MLB spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman have agreed to a six-year, $100 million extension with a full no-trade clause, Major League Baseball’s (MLB) website reported on Sunday.

There is also a club option for $24 million for Zimmerman, who has two years and $26 million left on his current contract, mlb.com said.

“It’s a relief. It’s a lot of stuff to work out. It’s a big commitment,” Zimmerman, 27, told the website.

“Both sides worked tirelessly to get this stuff done. Now, we don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Zimmerman had wanted a deal by Saturday so his contract would not be a distraction for the upcoming season.

The 2009 All-Star missed more than 50 games last season because of an abdominal injury. He hit .289 with 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in while appearing in 101 games.