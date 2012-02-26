FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimmerman agrees to $100 million deal: report
February 26, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 6 years ago

Zimmerman agrees to $100 million deal: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman loosens up before a MLB spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman have agreed to a six-year, $100 million extension with a full no-trade clause, Major League Baseball’s (MLB) website reported on Sunday.

There is also a club option for $24 million for Zimmerman, who has two years and $26 million left on his current contract, mlb.com said.

“It’s a relief. It’s a lot of stuff to work out. It’s a big commitment,” Zimmerman, 27, told the website.

“Both sides worked tirelessly to get this stuff done. Now, we don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Zimmerman had wanted a deal by Saturday so his contract would not be a distraction for the upcoming season.

The 2009 All-Star missed more than 50 games last season because of an abdominal injury. He hit .289 with 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in while appearing in 101 games.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

