Padres pay $2 million to negotiate with Korean pitcher

South Korea's starting pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun throws the ball against Taiwan in the first inning of their baseball game final at Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres have acquired the negotiating rights to South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun after submitting the highest bid in the posting process, Major League Baseball said on Thursday.

The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) accepted San Diego’s $2 million bid for Kim, giving the Padres 30 days to sign the 26-year-old left-hander to a contract.

Considered the best starting pitcher in the Korean league, Kim had a 13-9 record and 3.42 earned run average in 28 starts in 2014. In eight seasons with SK, the 2008 KBO most valuable player has a 83-49 record and 3.28 ERA.

If Kim remains unsigned through the negotiation period, he will return to the KBO, and the Padres will not have to pay the posting fee.