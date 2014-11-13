Padres pay $2 million to negotiate with Korean pitcher

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres have acquired the negotiating rights to South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun after submitting the highest bid in the posting process, Major League Baseball said on Thursday.
The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) accepted San Diego’s $2 million bid for Kim, giving the Padres 30 days to sign the 26-year-old left-hander to a contract.
Considered the best starting pitcher in the Korean league, Kim had a 13-9 record and 3.42 earned run average in 28 starts in 2014. In eight seasons with SK, the 2008 KBO most valuable player has a 83-49 record and 3.28 ERA.
If Kim remains unsigned through the negotiation period, he will return to the KBO, and the Padres will not have to pay the posting fee.
