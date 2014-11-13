FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Padres pay $2 million to negotiate with Korean pitcher
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Padres pay $2 million to negotiate with Korean pitcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's starting pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun throws the ball against Taiwan in the first inning of their baseball game final at Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres have acquired the negotiating rights to South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun after submitting the highest bid in the posting process, Major League Baseball said on Thursday.

The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) accepted San Diego’s $2 million bid for Kim, giving the Padres 30 days to sign the 26-year-old left-hander to a contract.

Considered the best starting pitcher in the Korean league, Kim had a 13-9 record and 3.42 earned run average in 28 starts in 2014. In eight seasons with SK, the 2008 KBO most valuable player has a 83-49 record and 3.28 ERA.

If Kim remains unsigned through the negotiation period, he will return to the KBO, and the Padres will not have to pay the posting fee.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.