Greinke wins again as Angels drop A's

(Reuters) - Los Angeles pitcher Zack Greinke won his third consecutive start as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on the road on Tuesday to stay in the playoff hunt.

Greinke, acquired by Los Angeles (73-63) in July, allowed just one run and four hits over seven innings to get the win.

Los Angeles snapped Oakland’s nine-game winning streak in the opener of a three-game series on Monday, and the back-to-back wins have pulled them within 3 1/2 games of a wild card spot co-held by the Athletics (76-59), New York Yankees and Baltimore.

American League batting leader Mike Trout gave Los Angeles the lead with an RBI single in the fifth, and the visitors made sure of the wine with two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.