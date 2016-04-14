Atlanta Braves' outfielder Olivera charged in hotel assault

Atlanta Braves baseball player Hector Olivera is seen in this Arlington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office photo released on April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arlington county Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera has been charged with assault following a dispute with a woman at a Virginia hotel, police said on Wednesday, and has been suspended from play while the incident is investigated.

Police arrived at the Ritz-Carlton just outside of Washington at 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday after a woman reported she was assaulted by a man, according to a statement by the Arlington County Police Department.

The woman had visible bruising on her body and was taken to Virginia Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The man, later identified by a police spokeswoman as Olivera, had been staying at the hotel and was taken into custody and later charged with assault and battery. The Braves are in Washington to play the Nationals.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said the woman and Olivera knew each other, but was unsure of the status of their relationship. Olivera and the woman had consumed alcohol before law enforcement officials were called, Savage said.

Sep 29, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Hector Olivera (28) reacts after he is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of their game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Olivera’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Ritz-Carlton representatives.

“We are extremely disappointed and troubled to learn of the allegations involving Hector Olivera,” the Braves said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information and will address this matter appropriately as we determine the facts.”

Major League Baseball has placed Olivera on administrative leave, effective immediately, consistent with the league’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy, said Patrick Courtney, an MLB spokesman. The commissioner’s office has opened an investigation into the incident, he said.

Olivera, 31, joined the Braves last July as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he had signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract last May after defecting from Cuba.

ESPN reported that Olivera would continue to receive his $4 million salary while on leave.

Bond was set at $10,000 for the charges, police said. Olivera was expected to post bail at some point on Wednesday.