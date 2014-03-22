FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indigenous Australian footballer Goodes tosses first pitch
#Sports News
March 22, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

Indigenous Australian footballer Goodes tosses first pitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist sits with Australian Football League (AFL) player Adam Goodes in the spectator stands ahead of the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indigenous football player Adam Goodes, who was named Australian of the Year in 2013, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the opening game of the Major League Baseball season at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The start of the clash between National League West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed for 14 minutes by rainstorms over Australia’s biggest city.

Once the tarpaulin came off the field, Goodes, who plays for the Sydney Swans Australian Rules team which calls the SCG home, took to the mound to follow several presidents of the United States who have previously opened the season.

The action proper commenced soon afterwards when D-Backs starting pitcher Wade Miley threw a strike to Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
