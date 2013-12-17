Orioles sign free agent closer Balfour: report

Oakland Athletics' Grant Balfour pitches against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Australian free-agent closer Grant Balfour has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Orioles on a two-year deal, the Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday citing multiple industry sources.

Balfour, an All-Star last season who notched 62 saves in 67 opportunities since he became a full-time closer in 2012 for the Oakland Athletics, will be getting a deal worth $15 million with $1 million deferred, pending a physical, the Sun said.

The Sydney native, who will turn 36 later this month, would take over for closer Jim Johnson, who was traded by the Orioles to the Athletics two weeks ago.

Balfour was 1-3 with a 2.59 earned run average and 38 saves in 41 chances for AL West champions Oakland in 2013.

The right-hander, known for his tempestuous antics on the mound which came to be known as the ‘Balfour Rage,’ joined Oakland from Tampa Bay in 2011 after previous major league stops in Minnesota and Milwaukee in his 10-year career.