Cruz agrees one-year deal with Orioles: reports
#Sports News
February 22, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Cruz agrees one-year deal with Orioles: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Rangers' Nelson Cruz warms up in the on deck circle before batting Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning of their MLB interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with free-agent outfielder Nelson Cruz, according to reports by multiple media outlets on Saturday.

The deal, which comes just three days after the Orioles signed former All-Star pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez to a lucrative four-year contract, is pending a physical and includes $750,000 in incentives.

Cruz, 33, would add another power bat to Baltimore’s already impressive lineup, and make them even more competitive in the American League East.

The twice All-Star hit .266 with 27 homers and 76 runs batted in last season in 109 games for the Texas Rangers before accepting a 50-game suspension as one of 14 players implicated in the Biogenesis doping scandal.

Cruz, who rejected a one-year, $14.1 million qualifying offer from the Rangers in hopes of landing a rich multi-year deal that did not materialize, has a .268 batting average with 157 homers and 489 RBIs over nine seasons in the majors.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
