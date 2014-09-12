Orioles' Davis banned 25 games by MLB for doping

Baltimore Orioles Chris Davis reacts to striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was suspended 25 games by Major League Baseball on Friday for violating the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Davis, last season’s home run champion, was banned without pay after testing positive for amphetamine use, MLB said in a statement.

The suspension will extend eight games into the postseason, should the American League East-leading Orioles advance that far, as the team has 17 regular season games remaining in 2014.

Davis, who set career highs in home runs (53), batting average (.286), and runs batted in (138) last season, was second on the team with 26 home runs this year along with a .196 batting average and 72 RBI.

The Orioles lead the AL East by 10 games heading into Friday’s home game versus the New York Yankees.