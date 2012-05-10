Rangers, Orioles game rained off

(Reuters) - Josh Hamilton was denied the chance to repeat his four home run performance on Wednesday after the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles had their game rained off.

Hamilton became the 16th Major League player to slug four homers in a game on Tuesday, and added eight RBIs in the Rangers’ 10-3 win over the Orioles.

The teams will make up the game on Thursday.

The American League-leading Rangers have outscored Baltimore 24-6 during their opening two wins of the series.

Baltimore (19-11) was riding a five-game win streak before meeting Texas.