Teixeira blasts Yankees past Orioles

(Reuters) - Mark Teixeira blasted a decisive two-run homer to help the New York Yankees beat the division-leading Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Monday and close the gap in the standings.
Teixeira delivered the winning swing in the seventh inning as the Yankees (20-15) seized on a costly sixth inning error by Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis to move one-and-a-half games back of the Orioles (22-14) and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
Baltimore were ahead and looking good for victory before Davis failed to gather a ground ball that scored two New York runners and tied the game at 5-5 before Teixeira struck.
Texeira’s game-winning performance came off the back of another slow start to a campaign, he is batting just .231 this season.
“Obviously, I haven’t been getting the results I want,” Teixeira, a traditionally slow starter, told reporters. “I’ve just been battling, and tonight was one of those nights where I got to see some results. It was a big win for us here.”
The Yankees used five relievers after starter Ivan Nova surrendered five runs in five-and-one-third innings to secure their fourth win in five games.
The Dominican Republic-born right-hander left the game with a sprained and bruised right ankle after fielding a ground ball.
“It feels really bad right now,” Nova said. “It’s hurting a little bit. I don’t want to miss any of my starts. I hope I can feel better and pitch next time.”
Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy went two-for-five with three RBIs, helping the home team move ahead 2-0 in the first and added a two-run blast in the fifth for a 5-3 edge.
Orioles starter Jason Hammel, pitching after missing his previous start to rest a sore knee, left in the sixth clinging to a 5-3 lead with the bases loaded and was charged with five runs.
Alex Rodriguez recorded three hits and Curtis Granderson homered in the fifth to give the Yankees a brief 3-2 advantage.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston