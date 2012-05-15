Teixeira blasts Yankees past Orioles

New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira hits a double in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore May 14, 2012. Orioles catcher Matt Wieters is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Mark Teixeira blasted a decisive two-run homer to help the New York Yankees beat the division-leading Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Monday and close the gap in the standings.

Teixeira delivered the winning swing in the seventh inning as the Yankees (20-15) seized on a costly sixth inning error by Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis to move one-and-a-half games back of the Orioles (22-14) and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Baltimore were ahead and looking good for victory before Davis failed to gather a ground ball that scored two New York runners and tied the game at 5-5 before Teixeira struck.

Texeira’s game-winning performance came off the back of another slow start to a campaign, he is batting just .231 this season.

“Obviously, I haven’t been getting the results I want,” Teixeira, a traditionally slow starter, told reporters. “I’ve just been battling, and tonight was one of those nights where I got to see some results. It was a big win for us here.”

New York Yankees base runner Russell Martin (L) attempts to break up a double play as Baltimore Orioles second base man Robert Andino (R) relays to first in the eighth inning of their MLB baseball game in Baltimore May 14, 2012. Andino's throw was good to get Yankees batter Derek Jeter out at first. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Yankees used five relievers after starter Ivan Nova surrendered five runs in five-and-one-third innings to secure their fourth win in five games.

The Dominican Republic-born right-hander left the game with a sprained and bruised right ankle after fielding a ground ball.

“It feels really bad right now,” Nova said. “It’s hurting a little bit. I don’t want to miss any of my starts. I hope I can feel better and pitch next time.”

Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy went two-for-five with three RBIs, helping the home team move ahead 2-0 in the first and added a two-run blast in the fifth for a 5-3 edge.

Orioles starter Jason Hammel, pitching after missing his previous start to rest a sore knee, left in the sixth clinging to a 5-3 lead with the bases loaded and was charged with five runs.

Alex Rodriguez recorded three hits and Curtis Granderson homered in the fifth to give the Yankees a brief 3-2 advantage.