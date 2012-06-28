Trout's catch of the day helps Angels thrash Orioles

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout catches a Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy (not pictured) home run in the first inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - Mike Trout’s spectacular leaping catch at the center-field fence denied Baltimore an early home run and helped the Los Angeles Angels hammer the Orioles 13-1 on Wednesday.

Trout’s first-inning highlight reel catch set the tone for a lopsided road victory as the red-hot Angels (42-33) won for the sixth time in seven games to continue their climb in the American League West.

“It was just one of those great catches,” Trout told reporters after robbing Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy of the homer.

“At first I didn’t think it would take me all the way to the wall. I just jumped as high as I could and came down with it.”

Los Angeles stormed to a 9-1 lead by the fourth inning, handing Baltimore pitcher Jason Hammel (8-3) his worst outing of the season and making it an easy night for starter Jered Weaver.

The Angels’ ace struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings on the way to picking up the win.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim center fielder Mike Trout (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

Weaver, who is returning to the rotation after spending three weeks on the disabled list with a back strain, got plenty of support from the Angels offense with 16 hits.

Trout had four of those hits to increase his league-leading batting average to .344 while Kendrys Morales had four RBIs.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim batter Mike Trout hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

The Angels have now won 13 of their last 14 road games, and after a rough start to the season are 4 1/2 games behind AL West leading Texas.

“We’re hitting on all cylinders,” said outfielder Torii Hunter, who finished 3-for-5 with a home run. “(Trout‘s) catch gave me goose bumps, I was that excited for him. It reminded me of when I was that young guy.”

Wilson Betemit had three hits for Baltimore (41-33), who have lost six of eight.

(This story was refiled to fix headline)