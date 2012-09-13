High-flying Orioles win, sweep the Rays

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles’ improbable ride to the top of the American League East continued on Thursday with an electrifying 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manny Machado delivered the knock-out blow, lining a two-out, run-scoring single off Chris Archer in the bottom of the 14th inning to the delight of the 25,130 fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The triumph guaranteed the Orioles (81-62) a .500 record for the first time since 1997 and gave baseball’s feel-good team of 2012 a half-game lead over the second place New York Yankees.

New York can climb back into a tie for first with a victory later Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Rays (77-66), who were a season-high 10-1/2 games off the pace in the East on July 18, dropped all three games of the series with Baltimore and fell four games out of first.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Ben Zobrist tagged from third on a sacrifice fly by Jeff Keppinger. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones made a diving grab of the sinking liner but his throw home was a shade late to catch Zobrist.

Baltimore’s Taylor Teagarden, a seldom-used catcher hitting just .119 entering the game, delivered a seventh-inning, two-run double to the gap in right-center to put the Orioles on top 2-1.

Tampa Bay, however, tied the game at 2-2 the next inning when an infield single by Zobrist scored Desmond Jennings from third.