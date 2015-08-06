Davis' 10th-inning slam leads Orioles past A's

Aug 5, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the tenth inning at O.co Coliseum. Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - After Chris Davis was called out on strikes on a full-count earlier in the game, the last thing the Baltimore Orioles first baseman was going to do on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning on Wednesday was go down looking.

So he swung, and then he watched.

Davis belted reliever Arnold Leon’s full-count pitch over the 388-foot sign in left-center field for a grand slam, delivering the Orioles a 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

“In that situation right there, you know you can be careful,” Davis said of batting with the bases loaded and one out. “I waited him out.”

Catcher Caleb Joseph opened the 10th with his second hit of the game, a single against Leon (0-1), the fifth A’s pitcher.

Third baseman Manny Machado sent Joseph to third with a single, after which Oakland manager Bob Melvin chose to intentionally walk right fielder Gerardo Parra to load the bases.

The strategy initially worked as Orioles center fielder Adam Jones popped out for the first out.

Aug 5, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) celebrates with catcher Caleb Joseph (36) and third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a grand slam against the Oakland Athletics during the tenth inning at O.co Coliseum. Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

However, Davis bombed Leon’s sixth pitch of the at-bat for his 28th homer of the season.

“I was trying to be patient,” Davis said, “but at the same time, know I had to protect.”

Davis, who began the day third in the American League in RBIs, increased his total to 79. He now has nine home runs in his past 16 games.

Aug 5, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) celebrates with catcher Caleb Joseph (36) and third baseman Manny Machado (13) and left fielder Gerardo Parra (18) after hitting a grand slam against the Oakland Athletics during the tenth inning at O.co Coliseum. Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

“The guy knows what the team needs, and he brings it,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

“We’re getting people out there, though. You can’t hit a grand slam with no one on.”

Zach Britton (2-0), the fourth Orioles pitcher, got the win with two innings of one-hit relief.

Davis, Joseph and shortstop J.J. Hardy had two hits apiece for the Orioles.

“Big win,” Davis said. “This is a tough place to play. These guys always play us tough.”