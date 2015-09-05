Davis flexes muscle, Orioles thump Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) hits a home run against Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Chris Davis had his second straight two-homer game and had three RBIs on Friday to power the Baltimore Orioles to a 10-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Davis reached 40 home runs with 100 RBIs for the season with his performance on Friday. He is the first Orioles player to have two 40-home run seasons.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I don’t really focus a whole lot on personal goals. Obviously a lot of great players have been with this organization. It’s a good feeling, a humbling feeling but this season is not over.”

Center fielder Adam Jones added a two-run homer for the Orioles (65-69) and catcher Matt Wieters hit a solo shot.

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (10-9) allowed four hits, six walks and two runs (one earned) in 5-2/3 innings. He struck out four.

“The sinker was very good,” Jimenez said. “I was getting on top of the ball and executing the pitch.”

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison (13-3) allowed nine hits, including three home runs, and six runs in five-plus innings to end a string of five successive wins.

He struck out two.

”He got hit around,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”He was throwing fine and then it happened fast ... five or six pitches, they did all their damage (in the sixth). Then we gave it up late too, they opened it up.

“But he was throwing fine. ... it happened fast.”

The loss cut the Blue Jays’ lead in the American League East to a half-game over the second-place New York Yankees.

After Toronto (76-58) tied the game 2-2 in the fifth, Hutchison failed to get an out in the sixth.

Jones led off with a single and Davis followed with his second homer of the game and his 40th of the season.

It was the sixth hit for Davis in the past eight at-bats that included five home runs and eight RBIs.

“We’re trying to get a ground ball right there, trying to get it down in the zone a little bit,” Toronto catcher Russell Martin said.

“Left it up just high enough for him to get his arms extended and get it in the air.”

On the next pitch, Wieters hit his sixth homer of the season, a ball that hit left fielder Ben Revere’s glove before clearing the fence.

The Orioles added four runs in the eighth against right-hander Bo Schultz. Right fielder Gerardo Parra hit a two-run double, and Jones hit his 25th homer of the season.